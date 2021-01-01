Thapa elected NC president in Province 1, Baniya in Bagmati and Pun in Lumbini

Uddhav Thapa has been elected Nepali Congress (NC) president in Province 1, Amar Singh Pun in Lumbini and Indra Bahadur Baniya in Bagmati.

Uddhav Thapa, from the faction of Krishna Sitaula and supported by that of NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba, secured 844 votes to defeat central member Guru Raj Ghimire from the Ram Chandra Paudel faction by two votes as the results arrived Monday morning.

Pun, from the Paudel faction, has been elected Lumbini president securing 852 votes to beat Bharat Kumar Shah (767) of the Deuba faction.

Baniya, from the Deuba faction, has been elected Bagmati president securing 1,058 votes to beat Jagadish Narsingh KC (927) of the Paudel faction.

Baniya was elected Sunday night after the second round of election as none of the three candidates could secure more than 50 percent of votes.

Bhimsen Das Pradhan from the Sitaula faction, who finished third in the first round, supported Baniya in the second round of election.