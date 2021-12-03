Rajendra Lingden has been elected RPP chairman defeating the incumbent Kamal Thapa in the general convention.

Lingden secured 1,844 votes to beat Thapa (1,617) by 227 votes while a whopping 431 votes were invalid.

Thapa has blamed former king Gyanendra for his loss even as the majority of candidates from Thapa panel have emerged victorious as office-bearers.

He has taken to Twitter to condemn what he called naked intervention of the Nirwal Niwas, Gyanendra's residence, in the general convention. "I have been relieved and liberated. I have been rewarded today for walking around wearing a shroud on the head (taking mortal risks) carrying the institution of monarchy since 2006 when the whole country turned republican," Thapa has tweeted tagging a handle of Gyanendra that has not been officially verified. "May the king be blessed for the endeavor to politically finish the main propagator of that agenda."

Bikram Pandey, who was included in both the panels, has been elected vice-chairman (open) securing 2,521 votes. Buddhi Man Tamang (1,944) and Dhruva Bahadur Pradhan (1,814), both from the Thapa panel, have also been elected vice-chairs.

Roshan Karki, also from Thapa's panel, has also been elected vice-chair (women) with 1,689 votes.

Dhawal Shumsher Rana from Lingden's panel has been elected general secretary with 2,221 votes while Bhuvan Pathak from Thapa's panel has also been elected general secretary with 1,805 votes.

Kunti Shahi (2,008) from Thapa's panel was also elected general secretary (women) defeating Rekha Thapa (1,640) from Lingden's panel.