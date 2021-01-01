Oli calls for early election

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has called for an early election.

Addressing the media at the party's central office in Thapathali on Friday after assuming office for the second term Oli stated that a new government should be formed after the election pointing that the current government cannot run the country.

Accusing the five-party ruling alliance of demolishing the democratic foundations leaving the country in a chaos and paralysis he opined that there is no alternative to seeking a fresh mandate in such scenario.

"We will work to end the current situation where the national politics is mired in confusion, instability and paralysis, and move the country in the right direction in the coming days. The country is not run by the government of the current coalition. This has been felt by everyone. Some speak and others don't," Oli stated.

He reiterated that the main opposition party will continue obstruction of even the House session called on December 14 pointing that the lawmakers including Madhav Kumar Nepal expelled by UML will attend the House.

He again vented ire on Speaker Agni Sapkota accusing him of conniving with the ruling coalition to split his party.

He also claimed that his party's 10th general convention has been a grand success.