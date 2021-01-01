Maoist Center to hold national convention at December end

CPN (Maoist Center) will hold national convention at the end of December.

The convention will be held from December 26-28 in Kathmandu, according to Spokesperson Krishna Bahadur Mahara.

He said the party aims to raise the number of party members to 800,000 from 706,000 now.

The party has already held ward convention, and rural/municipality convention at most of the places. Mahara said convention in the remaining rural/municipalities will be held soon.

The party is preparing to hold provincial convention on December 11.