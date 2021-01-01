President calls House session on Dec 14

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has called the winter session of federal parliament on December 14.

Spokesperson at the President's Office Sagar Acharya issuing a statement on Thursday has stated that President Bhandari has called the House session at 2 pm December 14 on recommendation of the Cabinet.

The House session has been called after the 14th general convention of ruling Nepali Congress (NC) is set to conclude. NC's general convention is scheduled to be held from December 10 in Kathmandu.