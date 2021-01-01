NC set to use paper ballots in general convention, may take one hour to vote

Nepali Congress (NC) looks set to use paper ballots in the 14th general convention despite the party's publicity department recommending use of electronic voting machine.

NC Spokesperson Bishwa Prakash Sharma told Setopati that use of electronic voting machine will again be discussed in the party after the provincial convention. "The department has proposed use of electronic voting machine to the party. We will once again hold discussion after the provincial convention. But there is a greater chance of paper ballots being used, " Sharma stated.

The party will elect president, two vice-presidents, two general secretaries, eight joint general secretaries and 135 central members in the general convention to be held from December 10 in Kathmandu. The elected president will nominate a treasurer and 33 central members.

"It may take up to one hour for a single person to vote as there will be 29 ballots," Sharma stated.

The party will have around 4,500 general convention representatives with 26 coming coming from each of the 165 federal constituencies. Central members and office-bearers will be ex-officio general convention representatives while there will also be representatives from sister organizations and liaison offices abroad.