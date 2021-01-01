RPP general convention starts

The general convention of RPP has started at Kathmandu on Wednesday.

Around 4,300 general convention representatives including those elected from each of 330 provincial constituencies are participating in the first general convention held after reunification of RPP.

Prime Minister and Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal, CPN-ML Chairman CP Mainali and other top leaders of various political parties attended the inauguration ceremony of the general convention.

RPP currently has three chairmen including Kamal Thapa, Pashuapti Shumsher Rana and Prakash Chandra Lohani. The general convention will elect a single chairman, office-bearers and central members.

Thapa and General Secretary Rajendra Lingden have already announced candidacy for the top post in the party.