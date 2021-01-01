Bhim Acharya, Tanka Karki lose election for secretary to 7 proposed by Oli

Bhim Acharya and Tanka Karki, who had contested for secretary in the 10th general convention of CPN-UML being held in Chitwan against the consensus list proposed by KP Sharma Oli, have lost.

They have secured fewer votes than the seven proposed by Oli for the post in the final results.

Gokarna Bista won with the highest number of votes at 1,976, followed by Yogesh Bhattarai (1,964), Padma Aryal (1,800), Chhabi Lal Bishwokarma (1,800), Lekh Raj Bhatta (1,704), Top Bahadur Rayamajhi (1,700), and Raghubir Mahaseth (1,513).

Acharya and Karki secured 1,300 and 5,00 votes respectively.