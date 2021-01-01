Oli reelected UML chairman

KP Sharma Oli has been reelected CPN-UML chairman by the 10th general convention being held in Chitwan.

Oli secured 1,808 votes to register a landslide victory over Bhim Rawal who received just 223. The final results, however, have yet to be officially announced.

Oli—who was empowered to pick the consensus list of 19 office-bearers, 301 central committee members and chairmen of different commissions by the closed session of the general convention on Saturday—had tried his best to get reelected unanimously. But Rawal filed candidacy for the top post.

He is the first UML leader to get consecutive second term at the top of the party since the party adopted chairman system. He was elected chairman in the last general convention beating Madhav Kumar Nepal by a small margin.

He has won by a big margin this time after the the Khanal-Nepal faction split to register CPN (Unified Socialist).