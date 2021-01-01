Voting for UML leadership starts

Voting in the 10th general convention of CPN-UML began at four Tuesday morning in Chitwan.

Voting is being held for the post of party chair, vice-chairs, secretaries and some central members from different clusters with senior vice-chair, general secretary and three deputy general secretaries already elected unopposed.

The main opposition party has used electronic voting to elect the party leadership.

KP Sharma Oli and Bhim Rawal are contesting for the post of party chair.

Ghanashyam Bhusal, who was not included in the consensus list of 19 office-bearers proposed by Oli, is vying for the post of vice-chair along with Bishnu Paudel, Subash Chandra Nembang, Ram Bahadur Thapa, Surendra Pandey, Yubaraj Gyawali and Ashta Laxmi Shakya who were proposed by Oli.

Similarly, Bhim Acharya and Tanka Karki, who were not included in Oli's list, are contesting with Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, Raghubir Mahaseth, Chhabi Lal Bishwokarma, Lekh Raj Bhatta, Yogesh Bhattarai, Gokarna Bista and Padma Aryal who were proposed for secretary by Oli.