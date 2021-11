Deuba, Paudel factions win 25 district presidents each

The factions of Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba and Senior Leader Ram Chandra Paudel are neck and neck as the party has completed district convention in 52 districts ahead of the 14th general convention.

The party, that had held district convention in 14 mountainous districts earlier, held it in the districts with only one federal constituency on November 22 and in districts with multiple constituencies on November 26.

The party has completed convention in 52 districts until now electing party presidents there. A few have elected districts presidents in consensus while election was held in the others. A total of 25 districts including eight in Province 2, Rasuwa, Dhankuta and others have yet to hold district convention.

The Deuba and Paudel factions have won 25 districts each while the faction of Krishna Prasad Sitaula has won in one. President of Jajarkot Bed Raj Singh has yet to pledge allegiance to any faction.

Districts won by Deuba Faction & Presidents:

Lamjung: Tak Raj Gurung; Salyan: Keshav Bahadur Bista; Dolpa: Deependra Bahadur Shahi; Dadeldhura: Bhim Bahadur Saud; Myagdi: Kham Bahadur Garbuja; Taplejung: Gajendra Prasad Tumyahang; Mugu: Ain Bahadur Shahi; Panchthar: Rup Narayan Javegu; Manang: Shankar Gurung; Humla: Mohan Bikram Singh; Bajhang: Khadak Bohara; Ramechhap: Purna Bahadur (Kanchharam) Tamang; Jumla: Karna Bahadur Shahi; Doti: Narendra Bahadur Singh; West Rukum: Prem Prakash Oli; Okhaldhunga: Tejendra Khanal; Parbat: Yubaraj Joshi; Ilam: Dambar Bahadur Khadka; Surkhet: Khadga Pokharel; Rupandehi: Ram Krishna Khand; Kaski: Kishore Dutta Baral; Kavre: Tirtha Lama; Tanahu: Jit Prakash Ale; Lalitpur: Jitendra Kumar Shrestha; and Kanchanpur: Padam Bogati.

Districts won by Paudel Faction & Presidents:

Pyuthan: Bishnu Kumar Giri; Arghakhanchi: Keshav Shrestha; Rolpa: Kishore Acharya; Baitadi: Chatur Bahadur Chand; Dolakha: Barma Lama; Gorkha: Nanda Prasad Neupane; Kalikot: Ambar Bahadur Shahi; Sankhuwasabha: Deepak Khadka; East Rukum: Keshar Man Rokka; Mustang: Romi Gauchan Thakali; Bhojpur: Binod Bantawa; Bajura: Ram Singh Rawal; Tehrathum: Arjun Tumbahangphe; West Nawalparasi: Arjun Kumar Pokharel; Palpa: Himal Dutta Shrestha; Syangja: Raju Thapa; Khotang: Bishnu Kumar Rai; Darchula: Lalit Singh Bohara; Nuwakot: Ramesh Mahat; Dang: Shankar Prasad Dangi; Dailekh: Maniram Regmi; Gulmi: Khil Dhwoj Panthi; Kathmandu: Krishna Sabuj Baniya; Dhading: Ram Nath Adhikari; and Sunsari: Kedar Bhandari.

District won by Sitaula Faction & President

Jhapa: Deu Kumar Thebe