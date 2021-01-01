Rana to support Lingden against Thapa in RPP general convention

RPP Chairman Pashupati Shumsher Rana will support Rajendra Lingden for the post of party chair in the upcoming general convention over fellow Chairman Kamal Thapa.

Rana, who is among the three current chairmen also including Kamal Thapa and Prakash Chandra Lohani, will not stake claim for party leadership in the general convention, according to Sagun Sundar Lawati who is close to Rana.

"He has given up his claim hoping to elect leadership in consensus as far as possible. His support is for the younger generation," he stated.

Lawati, who was spokesperson of the party headed by Rana before unification with that led by Thapa, said he is also in favor of Lingden. "The older generation should play the role of guardians to make the party dynamic and trustworthy to the people, and to establish democracy with Hindu state and monarchy. They should support the new generation," he opined.

Lingden has already announced candidacy for party chair while Thapa has announced his candidacy only on Monday. The third chairman Lohani has yet to reveal his intentions.

RPP is holding general convention from Wednesday-Friday.