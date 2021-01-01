Paudel raises issues including threat of populism, internal democracy of NC, connivance with judiciary

Senior Leader Nepali Congress (NC) Ram Chandra Paudel has raised four main issues just two weeks before the 14th general convention.

Issuing a booklet titled The Road Next for Congress (10 precepts for transformation), he has raised ideological questions.

Paudel is aspiring to again contest for the post of party chief having lost in the last general convention to Sher Bahadur Deuba but others from his faction want to challenge Deuba this time. He assured that just one leader will file candidacy for the top post from his faction in the general convention scheduled to be held in Kathmandu from December 10-12 during the program on Sunday.

The first question he has asked is how to save democracy from populists. The second issue was that of the danger facing the party's internal democracy. The third is related to the setting of the executive with the judiciary and the fourth is related to the plight of general public when the system is overshadowed by the overweening prioritization of getting to the government.

The grand old party has decided to hold separate general conventions for leadership and policies from this time with the one in December focused on electing leadership. But Paudel stressed that leadership with ideology should be elected instead of electing the leadership without ideology.

Pointing that he has been raising voice about the party's policies even in the past, he revealed that he has presented the 10-point code for transformation to prepare a background for the general convention for policies.

He raised the issues in presence of leaders from his faction including General Secretary Shashank Koirala, former joint general secretaries Rams Sharan Mahat and Arjun Narsingh KC, central member Kamala Panta and others.