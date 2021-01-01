Deuba picks Ghimire as new election committee coordinator

Nepali Congress (NC) has changed coordinator of its central election committee just days before the party's 14th general convention.

NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba has accepted resignation of Mahadev Prasad Yadav and handed over the post to senior advocate Gopal Krishna Ghimire who was member in the committee led by Yadav, according to a statement issued by the party on Sunday.

Yadav had resigned due to the dispute in Deuba's home district Dadeldhura. But the press statement issued by the party about appointment of Ghimire has stated that Yadav had resigned citing health reasons.

The faction of Senior Leader Ram Chandra Paudel did not participate in district convention in Dadleldhura and is demanding that the convention should be held again.

