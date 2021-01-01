Oli proposes to expand office-bearers for consensus; Rawal stands by candidacy for UML chair

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has brought statute amendment proposal to increase the number of office-bearers and central committee members to create an environment for consensus by accommodating more aspirants.

The proposal to raise the number of office-bearers from 15 to 19, and central committee members to 301 from 225 was endorsed by the central committee meeting Friday midnight.

The statute last amended in the statute general convention in October will again be amended once the proposal is endorsed by the closed session of the ongoing general convention on Saturday.

The central committee meeting has proposed to increase the number of deputy general secretary to three from one and that of vice-chair to seven from five, according to the party's office secretary Sher Bahadur Tamang.

Oli also proposed to revive the politburo that was dissolved by the statute general convention. He has proposed to form a 99-strong politburo. The party also has a 45-strong standing committee.

Oli himself, however, may not be elected in consensus despite him increasing the number of office-bearers to try to forge consensus.

Talking with Setopati in the wee hours of Saturday after the central committee meeting Vice-chairman Bhim Rawal, who has announced candidacy for party chair, stated that he will not withdraw his candidacy.

"Bringing proposal to expand office-bearers and central committee does not help forge consensus in any way," Rawal quipped. He claimed that Oli brought the proposal unilaterally without discussion with him. "It is up to the general convention representatives to go to the election."

He stressed that his candidacy stands revealing that he has not held any discussion with Oli on the matter. "I have not had any meeting with Oli. There has been no discussion between us after I announced candidacy."