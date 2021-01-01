10th general convention of UML kicks off in Chitwan

The 10th general convention of CPN-UML has started in Chitwan on Friday. UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli inaugurated the general convention on the bank of the Narayani at Narayangadh.

The general convention kicked off with chiefs and representatives of various political parties including Nepali Congress (NC) President and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba as well as the representatives of various parties from abroad in attendance.

Two thousand one hundred and seventy five representatives and 103 observers are attending the 10th general convention. They represent the different provinces, party affiliated people's organizations, the party's departments and liaison committees as well as the party's committees abroad, according to publicity department chief of the party Yogesh Bhattarai.

The closed session of the general convention will take place in Sauraha. The 10th general convention of the main opposition party will elect office-bearers including party chair and central members.