Ruling coalition will soon take decision about CJ: PM tells NBA representatives

Prime Minister (PM|) Sher Bahadur Deuba has assured Nepal Bar Association (NBA) representatives that the ruling coalition will soon take a decision on Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana.

"We met him and told him about the deeds of Cholendra Shumsher in the judiciary. We also provided examples of how CJ Rana is mired in corruption," NBA Chairman Chandeshwore Shrestha told Setopati after meeting PM Deuba at Baluwatar Friday morning. "He said after listening to us that he is aware about the current situation in the judiciary and assured that he will call a meeting of coalition in a couple of days and take decision about Cholendra Shumsher."

The NBA, that has been agitating for over a month demanding CJ Rana's resignation, has been urging all the political parties to fulfill their constitutional duty regarding the judiciary and demanding CJ Rana should be impeached for failing to maintain the sanctity of the judiciary.

The NBA representatives also handed over a memorandum letter to PM Deuba mentioning 17 reasons to impeach CJ Rana.

The Supreme Court (SC) justices have been demanding CJ Rana's resignation following controversies including picking bench in different cases including those about HoR dissolution, accusations about CJ Rana getting a share of spoils in appointments at constitutional bodies, involvement of CJ Rana in the case about the Constitutional Council, delay in the hearing of case filed making CJ Rana a defendant, and allegations about him seeking share in the Cabinet. They have been boycotting the benches picked by CJ Rana and not sharing joint bench with him.

The NBA joined the agitation started by the justices after appointment of CJ Rana's brother-in-law Gajendra Hamal as industry minister by PM Deuba.

Hamal resigned following widespread condemnation of his appointment and it has later been revealed that Rana had sought the industry ministry even with Deuba's predecessor KP Sharma Oli in return for endorsing the second House dissolution.