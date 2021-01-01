Tumbahangphe stakes claim for secretary

CPN-UML central member Shiva Maya Tumbahangphe has staked claim for the post of secretary in the general convention that starts in Chitwan on Friday.

Talking with Setopati on Friday, she confirmed that she will register candidacy for secretary on the day to file nomination. "We should increase the number of female office-bearers. Presence is needed in accordance to central members. Another thing is, merely keeping women at mandatory positions doesn't suffice. Should be taken even to the leadership level," she stated.

She is former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR) and also served as law minister after resigning from the post to pave the way for Agni Sapkota to become speaker.