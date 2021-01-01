Draw system in SC from December 1

The Supreme Court (SC) has decided to pick benches by draw from December 1.

The full court meeting on Thursday has taken a decision to that regard, according to a justice.

The justices on Wednesday had written to the chief registrar of the SC to convene full court to implement the draw system.

The full court meeting of 18 SC justices apart from CJ Cholendra Shumsher Rana on November 18 had endorsed the regulation and directive about system of draw to deny the CJ the discretionary powers to pick the benches. The regulation stated that the full court should decide about the date to start implementation of the draw system.

The justices have been demanding CJ Rana's resignation following controversies including picking bench in different cases including those about HoR dissolution, accusations about CJ Rana getting a share of spoils in appointments at constitutional bodies, involvement of CJ Rana in the case about the Constitutional Council, delay in the hearing of case filed making CJ Rana a defendant, and allegations about him seeking share in the Cabinet. They have been boycotting the benches picked by CJ Rana and not sharing joint bench with him.

The agitating justices have reiterated that they will not share joint bench with CJ Rana despite returning to conduct hearing after the system of draw is implemented.