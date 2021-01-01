Binda Pandey stakes claim for deputy general secretary

Central member of CPN-UML and House of Representatives (HoR) member Binda Pandey has staked claim for the post of deputy general secretary in the general convention.

She told Setopati that she has been preparing to contest for deputy general secretary in the general convention to be held in Chitwan from Friday. "I am eligible for deputy general secretary of the party. It is another thing if there is no provision for filing nomination after consensus. I will file candidacy for deputy general secretary otherwise," she stated.

The party statute has provision for 15 office-bearers. Many are demanding that at least one-third of the 15 should be women.