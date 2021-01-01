Deuba faction leads as NC completes district convention in 25 districts

The faction of Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has fared better as the party completes district convention in 25 districts ahead of the 14th general convention.

The party, that had held district convention in 14 mountainous districts earlier, is holding one in the districts with only one federal constituency in the past couple of days. It will hold district convention in districts with multiple constituencies after Friday.

The party has completed convention in 25 districts until now electing party presidents there. A few have elected districts presidents in consensus while election was held in the others.

The Deuba faction has won in 14 of those districts while that of Senior Leader Ram Chandra Paudel faction has won in the remaining 11.

The both factions, however, claim that they have won more districts that they actually have.

Districts won by Deuba Faction & Presidents:

Lamjung: Tak Raj Gurung; Salyan: Keshav Bahadur Bista; Dolpa: Deependra Bahadur Shahi; Dadeldhura: Bhim Bahadur Saud; Myagdi: Kham Bahadur Garbuja; Taplejung: Gajendra Prasad Tumyahang; Mugu: Ain Bahadur Shahi; Panchthar: Rup Narayan Javegu; Manang: Shankar Gurung; Humla: Mohan Bikram Singh; Bajhang: Khadak Bohara; Ramechhap: Purna Bahadur (Kanchharam) Tamang; Jumla: Karna Bahadur Shahi; and Jajarkot: Bed Raj Singh.

Districts won by Paudel Faction & Presidents:

Pyuthan: Bishnu Kumar Giri; Arghakhanchi: Keshav Shrestha; Baitadi: Chatur Bahadur Chand; Dolakha: Barma Lama; Gorkha: Nanda Prasad Neupane; Kalikot: Ambar Bahadur Shahi; Sankhuwasabha: Deepak Khadka; East Rukum: Keshar Man Rokka; Mustang: Romi Gauchan Thakali; Bhojpur: Binod Bantawa; and Bajura: Ram Singh Rawal.