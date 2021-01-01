One cannot say coalition won't last after running govt as PM, ministers: Dahal takes swipe at NC

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has claimed that the ruling coalition will continue amidst talks in Nepali Congress (NC) to fight the general election alone.

Talking with reporters at the Dhangadi Airport Wednesday morning Dahal said that some are talking about further strengthening the coalition and others opposing it merely to get more votes in the upcoming general convention of NC.

"We are getting to become prime minister and ministers, and run the government due to this coalition. Can one say this coalition will not last then? This is not rational," he added.

Many NC leaders had told NC President and PM Sher Bahadur Deuba to look to contest the next general election all alone during the party's latest central committee meeting and Deuba had responded that the coalition has only decided to ally for National Assembly election and not the subsequent local and general elections.

Dahal pointed at the formation of five-party coordination committee formed by the coalition and the decision to contest the election together has already ended the suspicions about whether the coalition will last.

He argued that coalition partners across the world form some sort of mechanism to build mutual understanding and claimed that the coordination committee formed by the five-party ruling coalition is for internal dynamics among the parties, and not to instruct the government.

"The government will run in its own way and there is a practice of forming such mechanism for mutual understanding, consensus and interaction and to create common position on issues that arise."