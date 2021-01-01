Nembang stakes claim for senior vice-chair

CPN-UML standing committee member Subash Chandra Nembang has staked claim for senior vice-chair in the upcoming general convention.

He has started consultation with those close to him about contesting for the second-ranked post in the party. Talking with Setopati on Tuesday, Nembang said he will contest for the post if there is no consensus.

"I am for consensus. But I will have to think about filing candidacy if there is election by any chance. I will file candidacy after consulting friends. The friends have said I should contest for senior vice-chair until now," he stated.

General Secretary Ishwar Pokharel has also staked claim for senior vice-chair.

The main opposition party is holding its 10th general convention from November 26-28 in Chitwan.