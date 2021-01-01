UML standing committee meeting Tuesday

CPN-UML has called standing committee meeting Tuesday to discuss about the upcoming general convention.

The meeting will be held at the Tulsi Lal Memorial Foundation premises in Lalitpur, according to office secretary of the party Sher Bahadur Tamang.

The main opposition party is holding its 10th general convention from November 26-28 in Chitwan. The meeting will discuss preparations for the general convention and nomination of five percent of representatives for the general convention.

The meeting was earlier scheduled to be held on Monday but was postponed for Tuesday.