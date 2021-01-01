Useless to debate about alternative to Oli: Bishnu Rijal

Central member of CPN-UML Bishnu Rijal has said it is useless to debate about alternative to KP Sharma Oli claiming leadership without Oli is unthinkable in the current situation.

He refuted claims that party leadership has been chosen from the ward level as per the wishes of Oli and added that there will be healthy competition if there is no consensus in the general convention.

"Elections were held in four local bodies for leadership and general convention representatives in one constituency in Jhapa, the home district of Oli. That has also happened in Rupandehi, the home district of Bishnu Paudel and Rupandehi. There will be consensus at places and election where there is no consensus. Everyone has the right to contest election. No one should think as if the sky has fallen," Rijal told Setopati in a video interview.

He pointed that Oli himself has come through election. "He came winning parliamentary party leader election. There was never an election for parliamentary party leader before that. He also won in the general convention. Nobody should have mercy and serve it on the platter for him."

He opined that announcement of candidacy of Vice-chairman Bhim Rawal for party chair is an example of how democratic UML is.

He added that the psychology of those who were in different factions earlier can be considered if the leadership is elected through consensus. "The cadres will blend that psychology if that cannot be done."

He opined that the number of office-bearers should not be raised to accommodate the leaders. "The statute general convention was held less than two months back which made necessary amendments in the party statute and kept provision of 15 office-bearers," he stated. "If we again amend the statute less than two months on, that will show how short-sighted we are. Increasing 15 to 30 will also not work as the 31st person will be unhappy. The number of posts, therefore, should not be raised to manage individuals."

He himself has not staked claim for office-bearer and said he wants to be repeated as central member in the party and learn to develop leadership skills.