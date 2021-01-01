Ghanashyam Bhusal preparing to contest for UML vice-chair

CPN-UML Deputy General Secretary Ghanashyam Bhusal is preparing to contest for vice-chair in the upcoming general convention.

Bhusal, who was earlier discussing with those close to him about contesting for general secretary, has started to prepare for vice-chair as the general convention approaches.

"He has been advised by many to file candidacy for vice-chair. Well-wishers feel that he can lose if he contests for general secretary but has chance for vice-chair," a leader close to Bhusal told Setopati. "Nothing has been made public yet. But he may contest for vice-chair."

Bhusal feels it will be easier to remain in leadership if he becomes vice-chair. But he has yet to speak publicly about the general convention.

Vice-chairman Bhim Rawal is the only UML leader to formally announce candidacy for any post in the upcoming general convention.

Rawal announced his candidacy for party chair organizing a press conference in Kathmandu on Sunday at a time when almost all the UML leaders have been saying that there is no alternative to repeating KP Sharma Oli as party chairman in the 10th general convention to be held from November 26-28 in Chitwan.

Oli himself has also been saying that the party should be run on consensus as it is being attacked from all the sides.