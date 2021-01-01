Rawal to file candidacy for UML chair

CPN-UML Vice-chairman Bhim Rawal will file candidacy for party chair in the 10th general convention.

A source close to Rawal confided that he will announce his candidacy holding a press conference in Kathmandu Sunday afternoon. "He is holding consultation for that. Whether it will be with his team or just his will be known at that time only," the source added.

Rawal had consulted cadres about his candidacy even though he has not spoken about it publicly.

He was with the then Khanal-Nepal faction of UML but opted to remain in the party and did not join CPN (Unified Socialist). But his relation with UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has again become strained in recent times.

The then warring factions of UML had signed the 10-point deal for party unity on July 11. Ten second generation leaders including Bhim Rawal, Ashta Laxmi Shakya, Surendra Pandey, Ghanashyam Bhusal and others didn't join the new party registered by Madhav Kumar Nepal after UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli expressed commitment to implement the deal and return the party to the state before unification with CPN (Maoist Center).

But Oli has renounced the 10-point deal and bluntly told the dissident leaders to not talk about it pointing that the deal was signed to keep Nepal in the party implying it has no relevance now that Nepal has formed another party.