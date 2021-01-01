Legal professionals clash with polcie at SC

Legal professionals demonstrating at the Supreme Court (SC) demanding resignation of Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana have clashed with the police who tried to stop them on Thursday.

The clash ensued after the police stopped the lawyers who went to the alternative gate to try to stop CJ Rana from entering the SC. The police used batons during the clash.

A few protestors including Nepal Bar Association (NBA) Chairman Chandeshwore Shrestha, central member Prakash Maharjan and others have been injured during the clash while a few police personnel have also suffered injuries.

CJ Rana has been entering the SC using an alternative way with the agitating legal professionals obstructing the main gate for the past few days. The clash occurred after the lawyers tried to obstruct even the alternative entry for CJ Rana.