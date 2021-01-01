Rawal faction to elect parallel general convention representatives from Kailali-2

The faction of CPN-UML Vice-chairman Bhim Rawal is preparing to elect parallel general convention representatives from Kailali-2.

UML provincial committee member and Mayor of Lamkichuha municipality Mahadev Bajgai on Tuesday issued a statement inviting party cadres to elect parallel general convention representatives on Wednesday.

The party establishment has already picked general convention representatives from the constituency on Saturday. But Bajgai, from the Rawal faction, has appealed to the party cadres to not be in illusion that general convention representatives have already been elected.

The then warring factions of UML had signed the 10-point deal for party unity on July 11. Ten second generation leaders including Bhim Rawal, Ashta Laxmi Shakya, Surendra Pandey, Ghanashyam Bhusal and others didn't join the new party registered by Madhav Kumar Nepal after UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli expressed commitment to implement the deal and return the party to the state before unification with CPN (Maoist Center).

But Oli has renounced the 10-point deal and recently urged the dissident leaders to not talk about it pointing that the deal was signed to keep Nepal in the party implying it has no relevance now that Nepal has formed another party.

Rawal has resigned from the task force formed to implement the 10-point deal after that pointing that problems arose in its implementation due to UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli. "I have not failed. The party took a decision following due procedures and issued instruction for its implementation. But authorized persons did not show urgency to implement the 10-point agreement. Party chairman instead gave a formal statement saying it should not be implemented. I have, therefore, quit not seeing any relevance in staying in that task force," he has elaborated.

"It was not due to my inability but due to authorized individual and institution not implementing it. I have resigned as there can be misperception outside about that."