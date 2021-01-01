CJ Rana does not assign any case to himself on Tuesday

Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana has not assigned any case to himself on Tuesday.

Supreme Court (SC) justices have been boycotting hearing of all cases apart from habeas corpus petitions demanding CJ Rana's resignation. But he has been constituting single bench of himself and hearing cases.

An SC justice on Monday told Setopati that five justices including Kumar Chudal, Manoj Kumar Sharma, Bam Kumar Shrestha, Kumar Regmi and Tej Bahadur KC will return for duty from Tuesday. The five justices had not attended even the discussion between the Nepal Bar Association (NBA) and justices.

CJ Rana has constituted 10 benches of Tuesday including a joint bench of KC and Regmi and another of Shrestha and Sharma who are all likely to return to duty.

He has assigned one habeas corpus petition each to the joint benches of Meera Khadka and Bishwambhar Shrestha and Prakash Kumar Dhungana and Chudal.