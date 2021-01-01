NC to hold separate leadership and policy general conventions

Nepali Congress (NC) will hold separate general conventions for leadership and policies.

The central committee meeting held at the residence of NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba in Budhanilkantha on Sunday has decided that the general convention to be held from December 10-12 in Kathmandu will be the one for party leadership.

The grand old party has been accused of only focusing on leadership in its general conventions and endorsing policy decisions without any discussion. The 14th general convention will start the process of leadership election immediately after inauguration and the central committee elected by the 14th general convention will decide about the general convention for policies.

The party earlier used to hold mahasamiti meeting during the general convention and would work on party statute and other policy issues.

NC leaders have been informally discussing about holding separate general conventions for leadership and ideology.

NC General Secretary Purna Bahadur Khadka presented formal proposal to that regard during the recent meetings of NC office-bearers and central committee, and the meetings have endorsed the proposal to hold separate general conventions.

"The outgoing executive committee used to formulate policies and the newly elected committee would embrace those policies. The new leadership after the 14th general convention will hold general convention for policies after holding central committee meeting," NC Spokesperson Bishwa Prakash Sharma told Setopati.

The party can now formulate party policies taking time without any haste during the general convention. "We feel that it would be appropriate to leave the issue of formulating policies about the country, party, society and other topics to the new executive committee. It was necessary to hold separate general conventions for leadership and policies. It will be implemented from this time now that it has been endorsed by the central committee," Sharma added.

NC has been accused of missing on ideology by neglecting policies. "Looking at one election alone does not suffice for NC. It should think at least for 15 years, and formulate plans. No government completed the five-year term in 70 years. We feel we should take time to formulate policies and move forward."