NC can fight election alone: Deuba

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has claimed that the party will contest the next general election alone.

Former general secretary Prakash Man Singh and some central members raised question about that during the central committee meeting at Deuba's residence in Budhanilkantha on Sunday. Singh was particularly aggressive in his questioning pointing that the party is strong enough to contest alone.

Deuba then clarified that there has been no alliance agreement with anyone. "There has been no electoral alliance with anyone. Let's not run after what rumors others spread. NC can fight alone," a central member quoted Deuba as replying.

Other leaders in the coalition including CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal have been publicly claiming that the alliance is for the long-term and will even ally for the general election. But Deuba said that it is only until National Assembly election to be held for the seats that will be vacant on March 4, 2022

"There has been no discussion or agreement on electoral alliance. It is just about going together for the National Assembly now."

Singh also slammed Deuba for forming the political coordination committee that the coalition has formed. He called the committee unconstitutional and asked Deuba if he has formed the committee under pressure from communists. "Do you want clarification on that? Listen, if you want. This is a coordination committee formed for coordination among the five parties in the coalition. This will not go for a long time. It is only until National Assembly election."

Singh and Senior Leader Ram Chandra Paudel also drew attention of Deuba toward the dispute about active membership in many districts including Deuba's home district Dadeldhura and slammed him for his apathy toward the ongoing protest at the party office in Sanepa by leaders and cadres from Rautahat.

Central member Gagan Thapa spoke about the problem in the judiciary during the meeting. Deuba tried to stop Thapa pointing that the time has not been allotted to speak on political developments but Thapa went on saying, "The party and this system will have to pay the price if the party remains silent about solving the problem seen in the court."

Deuba, who is also the prime minister (PM), replied that he wants the problem to be resolved from within the judiciary.

The central committee meeting was called to endorse the schedule prepared by the party's election committee for the general convention to be held from December 10-12 in Kathmandu and to form sub-committees for preparations for the general convention.