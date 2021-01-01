CJ Rana enters SC from another gate evading obstruction by lawyers

Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana has entered the Supreme Court (SC) using an alternative gate avoiding the legal professionals demonstrating at the main gate demanding his resignation on Sunday.

CJ Rana entered the SC premises at 10:48 Sunday morning from the gate near the Office of the Attorney General.

The lawyers under the aegis of Nepal Bar Association (NBA) were demonstrating inside the main gate of SC chanting slogans demanding CJ Rana's resignation from 9:30 in the morning. But CJ Rana took another gate to enter the SC premises.

They had stayed outside the main gate on Friday to obstruct entry of CJ Rana who entered through another gate.