UML unveils logo for 10th general convention

CPN-UML has unveiled the logo for its 10th general convention.

UML General Secretary Ishwar Pokharel unveiled the logo amidst a press conference organized by the general convention main management committee at the Tulsi Lal Memorial Foundation in Chyasal, Lalitpur on Friday.

The logo has the image of a rhinoceros holding the party flag beside the party's election symbol Sun.

Office Secretary of UML Sher Bahadur Tamang also demonstrated the system for each party member to contribute at least Rs 100 for the general convention through eSewa.

UML will hold its 10th general convention from November 26-28 in Chitwan. There will be 1,999 representatives for the general convention. The federal electoral constituencies, pubic contact committees and others will pick the representatives on Saturday.