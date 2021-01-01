Minister Shrestha self-criticizes over racist comment

Labor Minister Krishna Kumar Shrestha (Kisan) has self-criticized over his racist comment following widespread criticism.

"He made 12/14 Madhesis calling for splitting the country ministers abandoning the government with two-third majority," Shrestha had said criticizing CPN-UML Chairman and former prime minister KP Sharma Oli while addressing a program in Tanahu on Monday.

He has issued self-criticism on Thursday clarifying that he had just reminded about the efforts of the then government to enforce autocracy on the foundation of unconstitutional House dissolution and how 11 certain persons of a certain party (the Thakur-Mahato faction of the then JSP) were made ministers when the government had reached the status of caretaker government following the House dissolution.

"I offer self-criticism if the feelings of anyone have been hurt by the words used by me. I have utmost respect for all the ethnicities and communities including Madhesis," Minister Shrestha has stated.

Shrestha was close to Oli when he was in UML and later joined the new party formed by Madheav Kumar Nepal.

He was accused of abducting the then Federal Socialist Forum Nepal lawmaker Surendra Yadav from Janakpur in April 2020 in connivance with former Nepal Police IGP Sarbendra Khanal, and the then CPN lawmaker Mahesh Basnet on instruction of Oli when Oli was PM as the parliamentary party leader of CPN formed after unification of UML and CPN (Maoist Center).