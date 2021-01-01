Lawyers clash with police inside SC premises, NBA general secretary injured

Lawyers protesting against Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana demanding his resignation have clashed with the police after the latter tried to stop them from entering the Supreme Court (SC) premises for demonstration on Thursday.

Nepal Bar Association (NBA) General Secretary Lila Mani Paudel has suffered nose injury after being hit by a police baton, according to advocate Tika Ram Bhattarai.

The lawyers are currently chanting slogans inside the SC premises demanding resignation of 'corrupt' CJ.

The NBA has long been protesting against CJ Rana demanding his resignation. It has also written to Judicial Council members to not attend the meeting called by CJ Rana.

"There is a strong suspicion that the CJ who has lost the trust of not just the whole judiciary but even that of the general public will call meeting of the Judicial Council and make efforts to do more irregularities and anomalous works. We, therefore, request you to defy by not attending the meeting and help in the NBA's campaign to free the judiciary of malpractices, anomalies and corruption," the NBA's letter sent to the council members states.

The letter also informs the members about its agitation against CJ Rana demanding his resignation.

The Judicial Council led by CJ Rana has four other members including the second ranked justice at the Supreme Court (SC) Deepak Kumar Karki, Ram Prasad Shrestha recommended by the NBA, Ram Prasad Bhandari recommended by the prime minister and Law Minister Gyanendra Bahadur Karki.