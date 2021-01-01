Competition inside party continues despite staying in coordination committee: Paudel

Senior Leader of Nepali Congress (NC) Ram Chandra Paudel has said internal competition in the party will continue despite him heading the coordination committee formed by the ruling coalition to assist the government.

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba made Paudel coordinator of the committee for two months but Paudel, who lost the election for party president to Deuba in the last general convention, stated that competition with Deuba continues despite he being together with Deuba for the benefit of the overall system and its protection.

"Internal democratic fight and internal democratic competition will remain where it was and is, and will move forward. There will be open democratic competition in general convention. Democratic competition will continue within democratic norms. The act of openly appealing the general cadres to remove the weaknesses and reforming the party taking them together will move forward," Paudel told News Agency Nepal on Tuesday.

He assured that the coordination committee will not interfere in government functioning.