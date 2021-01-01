CoAS Sharma leaves for India visit

Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) Prabhu Ram Sharma has left for New Delhi on Tuesday for an official visit to India on invitation of Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

Sharma is leading a nine-strong team during the four-day India visit.

Sharma is scheduled to be honored with the title of Honorary General of Indian Army by the President of India during the visit. According to the Nepal Army Directorate of Public Relations, India’s President Ram Nath Kovind will present him the title on November 10.

The presentation of the title of Honorary General to the Army Chief of the other country by Nepal and India remains a unique military tradition.