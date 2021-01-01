Revelation of details for CJ's graceful exit anticlimactic, justices find nothing significant in message

The framework for graceful exit of Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana that he shared with three Supreme Court (SC) justices on Monday has not turned out to be anything significant.

The path for the graceful exit shared by CJ Rana with Justices Anil Sinha, Sapana Pradhan Malla and Manoj Sharma who visited him Monday evening was kept a secret which the justices vowed to share only with fellow justices first during their discussion on Tuesday.

A justice confided with Setopati that the trio did not bring any significant message to them. "There was not any suspense. He seems to have not talked clearly. Our colleagues revealed us during the discussion that he said he understands our feelings and wants to discuss the issue," the justice stated. "We did not find time to hear the cases assigned today as we were discussing about the issue."

The justice added that the justices concluded today's discussion pledging to continue it tomorrow.

Another justice told Setopati that CJ Rana has sent a message that he needs flexible time and will complete reforms. "He has not talked anything specific. He talked about flexible time and vowed to reform. That is not clear. The proposal for graceful exit came from him and not us. He should say when and in what manner he is trying to do that."

The justice revealed that the justices boycotted hearing on Tuesday as CJ Rana assigned cases violating their agreement.

The justices had put up a condition that they will hear only habeas corpus petitions and demanded that CJ Rana should not hear any case. But he also assigned four cases about banking offense related to a habeas corpus petition to the joint bench of Justices Meera Khadka and Hari Krishna Karki on Tuesday, according to the justice. "We will not conduct hearing even tomorrow if he issues a cause list like today's. We had said we will hear habeas corpus petitions but he also assigned other cases along with it. This is a ploy to cheat. That will not do," the justice added.