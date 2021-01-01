CJ Rana doesn't assign any case to himself, only habeas corpus petitions for other justices

Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana has not assigned any case to himself on Monday.

CJ Rana, who has been assigning cases to himself and conducting hearing even as other justices are boycotting hearing demanding his resignation over seeking a share in the government, has not assigned any case to himself on Monday.

CJ Rana has constituted six benches at the Supreme Court (SC) for 10 justices including four joint benches and two single benches today. All the benches have been assigned habeas corpus petitions only.

All the other SC justices have been boycotting hearing while the Nepal Bar Association has been protesting at the SC premises demanding CJ Rana's resignation.

CJ Rana, on Sunday, had sent a message to the agitating justices stating that he wants an honorable exit. The details about what such honorable exit would be have yet to be divulged.