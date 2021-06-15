1,999 representatives to participate in UML's general convention

CPN-UML has decided to keep 1,999 representatives for the party's 10th general convention to be held in November.

The party's standig committee meeting on Thursday had decided to keep 1,536 representatives but the central committee meeting on Friday has decided to increase the number to 1,999, according to Spokesperson Pradeep Gyawali.

The federal electoral constituencies, pubic contact committees and others should select general convention representatives by Novemebr 11 and send the list to the central office by November 13.

UML will hold its 10th general convention from November 26-28 in Chitwan.