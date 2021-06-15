Nepal urges the 10 UML standing committee members to join Unified Socialist

CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal has urged the 10 standing committee members of CPN-UML who ditched the Khanal-Nepal faction to remain with UML to join the newly registered party pointing that they do not have future in UML.

The then warring factions of UML had signed the 10-point deal for party unity on July 11. Ten second generation leaders including Bhim Rawal, Ashta Laxmi Shakya, Surendra Pandey, Ghanashyam Bhusal and others didn't join the new party registered by Madhav Kumar Nepal after UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli expressed commitment to implement the deal and return the party to the state before unification with CPN (Maoist Center).

But Oli has renounced the 10-point deal and recenty urged the dissident leaders to not talk about it pointing that the deal was signed to keep Nepal in the party implying it has no relevance now that Nepal has formed another party.

Taking with reporters in Pokhara before leaving for Syangja to inaugurate the party office there, he urged the 10 leaders to join Unified Socialist.

"Those staying in UML will suffer a lot. Those staying are in a miserable state," Nepal stated. "UML has no future, it is terrible."

He pointed that one can stay in UML only a long as one remains faithful to Oli and will suffer if one doesn't obey Oli.

He claimed that UML wil be finished after the election and one should search for the party with a torchlight. He accused UML of moving to the right and claimed that reunification with UML is unimaginable.

"Oli doesn't like communist party and ideals. He has his own policy and system. The persons staying there will be forced to convert into member of a private company."