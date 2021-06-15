PM Deuba leaves for Britain, Home Minister Khand acting PM

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba has handed over the responsibility of acting PM to Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand while he attends the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) to be held in Glasgow, Scotland.

PM Deuba has left for Britain on Friday. Khand will fill in as acting PM as he is the second highest ranked member in Deuba's cabinet. PM Deuba has already written to the President's Office informing about that, according to Khand's secretariat.