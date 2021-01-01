Govt recommends envoys for India, America and Britain

The government has recommended ambassadors for India, America and Britain.

The Cabinet meeting on Thursday has recommended Shankar Sharma for India, Sridhar Khatri for America and Gyan Chandra Acharya for Britain, according to a minister.

Sharma has served as envoy to America in the past, Khatri is a foreign affairs expert and Acharya former secretary.

The Sher bahadur Deuba government earlier had decided to recall all envoys sent through political appointments.

The recommended persons will be appointed ambassador by President Bidya Devi Bhandari if they are endorsed through parliamentary hearing.