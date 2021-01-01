We will ally with other parties for elections: Nepal

CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal has said the ruling coalition will continue for the upcoming elections.

Talking with reporters in Dhangadi on Thursday, he revealed that the party will ally with other parties in the National Assembly election, by-election for the vacant seats of House of Representatives and provincial assembly in different provinces, and the next local election.

He, however, clarified that the party will not immediately go for unification with any party. He added that the party will field only the established leaders who are popular with the people as candidates in the upcoming elections.

He also revealed that the party's leader Rajendra Pandey will be elected Bagmati chief minister today.