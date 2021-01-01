UML standing committee meeting today

CPN-UML has called standing committee meeting Thursday afternoon.

The meeting will review ward and rural/municipality conventions of the party and other issues, according to office secretary Sher Bahadur Tamang.

The party held ward convention across the country on October 23 and rural/municipality convention on October 26. Some wards and rural/municipalities, however, could not hold the conventions on the stipulated days.

The meeting will also discuss about standards for the general convention and its schedule.

The party is holding its 10th general convention from November 26-28 in Chitwan. It has yet to select representatives for the general convention.