CJ Rana only SC justice to turn up for hearing, issues five orders

Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana has issued order in five cases through his bench on Wednesday.

CJ Rana constituted 11 benches earlier on the day. He has issued order in five cases through his single bench out of that. Other justices, however, have not turned up for hearing and are holding discussion to make a position on CJ Rana.

The constitutional bench headed by CJ Rana could not sit for hearing as other justices were busy in discussion.

There has been no hearing at the SC for the past two days with the justices insisting that CJ Rana should provide a way out. But CJ Rana has refused to resign and told the justices that he will not resign when someone seeks his resignation from the streets.

CJ Rana has picked 11 benches including himself and other justices on Wednesday but the other justices look set to boycott hearing even today.

The Nepal Bar Association (NBA) has already urged CJ Rana to resign and warned of nationwide protests if he does not resign.