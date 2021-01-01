SC justices to continue discussion on CJ Rana even Wednesday

Fourteen Supreme Court (SC) justices will continue discussion on controversies about Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana even on Wednesday.

The justices who have concluded that the leadership of judiciary has failed completely and CJ Rana should pave the way to save the judiciary from additional crisis met him on Tuesday.

They again held discussion after CJ Rana refused to resign telling them that he will not resign when someone seeks his resignation from the streets. A justice told Setopati that they will again hold discussion on the matter on Wednesday.

Service delivery by the SC has been affected due to the dispute about CJ Rana.

There were no hearings in the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday as the justices continued discussion to form a position on CJ Rana. A total of 216 cases were assigned to seven different benches but none of the cases got a hearing on Monday.

Justices were assigned cases on Tuesday but they did not go for hearing even on Tuesday. Hearing looks likely to be affected even on Wednesday as they will continue discussion.