Govt, House should take necessary decision if CJ doesn't provide a way out: Shrestha

CPN (Maoist Center) leader Narayan Kaji Shrestha has said Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana should provide a way out in the controversy about him seeking a share in the federal government.

Shrestha has said so talking with Setopati amidst demands for CJ Rana to resign or face impeachment. "There is discussion about it inside the Supreme Court now. Justices and former justices, Nepal Bar Association and civil society have been raising voices. Everyone wants CJ to provide a way out. Let's see if something happens there," Shrestha stated.

He opined that the ruling coalition should talk about the issue and reach a conclusion if CJ Rana does not resign. "If the way out is not found soon and the prestige of the judiciary continues to erode, we should not allow it to seem as if the organs of the state have failed. The government, political parties and the parliament must take necessary decision in that situation."

He conceded that Maoist Center has not discussed about the latest controversy in the judiciary but claimed that he had asked coalition leaders about the issue of CJ seeking share in the Cabinet. He added that the coalition leaders refuted the allegations.

He opined that the judiciary should pay attention to maintain its prestige and relevance, "It will be appropriate for the head of the judiciary to pay attention to it and provide a way out. It is not appropriate to keep the judiciary mired in controversy in this manner. This has greatly harmed its prestige and led to loss of its credibility. We must, therefore, seriously think about to once again maintain its prestige and credibility, and take it to the level where it can play its role in the system."