Deuba, Oli equally guilty in CJ Rana seeking share in government

Nepali Congress (NC) leader Shekhar Koirala has said Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba and KP Sharma Oli are equally to blame for Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana seeking a share in the federal government.

Koirala has said so talking with Setopati amidst demands for CJ Rana to resign or face impeachment. "NC is silent but I have already put my position in the dispute about judiciary," he stated. "It is the responsibility of CJ to lead the judiciary on the right track as he himself is the head of the judiciary. He must think in a way that the judiciary functions independently and impartially. Justices and lawyers inside the judiciary are seen to be opposing CJ."

He opined that CJ Rana should think about providing a way out. "If no way out is found from there, there will also be talk about impeachment once it comes to the House."

He called seeking of share in the Cabinet and constitutional bodies by CJ a grave issue and stressed that the current and former PMs should also take blame for that. "It is obviously the mistake of CJ in this episode but previous PM KP Sharma Oli and current PM Sher Bahadur Deuba are also equally guilty. Former and current justices and Nepal Bar Association should speak about their collusion. They should also be censured for colluding with CJ."

He reminded that morality is a big thing in democracy and pointed that politics will be contaminated and saving democracy difficult if leaders of political parties and chiefs of different organs of the state do not have morality.